Qatar Airways’ first flight lands at Saudi Arabia’s Al Ula

Riyadh: The Qatari flag carrier, Qatar Airways has operated the first direct flight to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – the city of Al Ula, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The flight from Hamad International Airport in Doha has landed on Sunday, October 29, at AlUla International Airport.

Also Read Kuwait deports Indian nurse for supporting Israel’s crimes in Gaza

Taking to X, on Sunday, Qatar Airways said, “Destination reveal!✨ #QatarAirways is pleased to operate its inaugural flight to Al Ula, Saudi Arabia starting today✈️ 🇸🇦.

Destination reveal!✨#QatarAirways is pleased to operate its inaugural flight to Al Ula, Saudi Arabia starting today✈️ 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/rL5oVFhoWX — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) October 29, 2023

Qatari carrier’s new flights offer guests the chance to explore Al Ula, witness its natural wonders, participate in annual events, stay in luxury hotels, and enjoy its hospitality.

Qatar Airways will operate twice-weekly flights between Doha and Al Ula on Fridays and Sundays.

The recent route opening is part of strategic plans to improve connectivity between Al Ula and international destinations, enhancing the city’s status as a popular tourist destination.

Rami AlMoallim, Vice President of Destination Management and marketing at the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) said, “The continued growth and success of Al Ula’s tourism sector is intrinsically tied to our partnerships with global and regional airlines, and through our collaboration with Qatar Airways we are ushering in a new era of travel for the city.

“Every milestone achieved, from the opening of AlUla Airport to its remarkable expansion and the increase in routes, is crafted with the goal of welcoming travellers to this fascinating destination that must be seen and experienced to be believed.”