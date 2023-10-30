Saudi: Sudanese woman gives birth at Grand Mosque’s yard in Makkah

Riyadh: A Sudanese woman gave birth to a baby in the western yard of the Grand Mosque near the Al-Tawhid Hotel, in Makkah, Saudi Arabia after she went into sudden labour on Monday, October 30.

The Saudi Red Crescent Authority received an urgent notification at around 12 am that a woman was suffering from abdominal pain.

Upon arrival, the team discovered that the woman’s contractions had started, and she was about to give birth, the Arabic daily Okaz reported.

The director of the Red Crescent branch in Mecca, Dr Mustafa Baljoun said that the woman’s water had broken and the baby’s head had already come out.

The team worked together to safely aid the labour and ensure that the mother and child were well, before transferring them to the Ajyad General Hospital.

He urged the public to call 997, utilize the “Asefni” application, or issue a distress call through the “Tawakkalna” application to request an ambulance in case of an emergency.