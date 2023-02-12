Qatar Emir arrives in Turkey, donates QR50 million to Turkey-Syria earthquake victims

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, arrived on Sunday, in Turkey on a working visit, during which he will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported that the Emir of the country arrive in Istanbul, Turkey, accompanied by an official delegation, to meet with President Erdogan.

Sheikh Tamim’s visit comes at a time when Turkey is struggling to overcome the effects of the devastating earthquake that struck the southwest of the country on Monday, February 6, 2023.

On Friday, Emir of Qatar donated 50 million Qatari riyals for the earthquake-affected people in Turkey and Syria.

Donations to the Qatari campaign amounted to more than 168 million and 15 thousand and 836 Qatari riyals, as of Saturday.

Qatar provided initial aid represented by an air bridge equipped with relief and health materials and a rescue team, as well as 10,000 mobile homes, and tons of its aid arrived at the Turkish airport in Adana.

At dawn on Monday, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey and northern Syria, followed by another earth quake with a magnitude of 7.6 and hundreds of violent aftershocks, which left huge losses of lives and property in both countries.