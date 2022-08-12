Qatar: FIFA hospitality site lists occupied Palestinian territories instead Israel

Doha: The official Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup hospitality booking website deleted the name Israel and replaced it with occupied Palestinian territories.

Israel will have to choose the Palestinian territories to book their tickets successfully because the FIFA website is the only window for selling World Cup tickets, which is taking place in November.

Also Read Fifa World Cup 2022: Advance flight bookings between Dubai and Qatar

This step comes in the wake of calls to ban Israel from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, similar to Russia’s ban from the World Cup.

The FIFA ticket sales for the World Cup in Qatar removed "isr*el" and replaced it with "Palestinian territories, occupied". pic.twitter.com/z2KOzphiCK — Palestine Culture (@PalestineCultu1) August 10, 2022

Also Read Israel seeks direct flights with Qatar during World Cup 2022

Israel reached an agreement with FIFA in June to allow Israelis to purchase tournament tickets and enter Qatar, making it the first time Israelis have been accepted into the country without using a foreign passport.

Unlike its Gulf neighbors Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, which recently signed normalization agreements with Israel, Qatar has conditioned normalization of relations on the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Qatar will now kick off its World Cup debut for the first time against Ecuador at 7 pm local time on November 20 after the opening ceremony at the 60-thousand-seater Al Bayt Stadium.