Qatar offers visa-free entry for 102 countries this winter season

Qatar has recently announced a significant expansion of its visa-free entry policy, allowing citizens from 102 countries to visit without a visa this winter season. The strategic decision aims to inspire travellers from across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to experience the country’s unique winter offerings.

This initiative is part of Qatar’s strategy to boost its tourism sector, particularly focusing on visitors from GCC countries, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait and Bahrain.

Enhanced visa-free access

The new visa policy facilitates easier travel for tourists, hence allowing them to fully explore the cultural landmarks and other attractions in the country without having to deal with a lot of paperwork and bureaucratic hurdles.

Visitors from eligible countries can enjoy a hassle-free entry process, which is aimed to enhance Qatar’s appeal as a tourist destination. The visa-free entry comes with a validity period of 30 days ensuring tourists adequate time to explore the country’s diverse offerings.

Notably, travellers only need a valid passport with at least three months of validity and a confirmed onward or return ticket. For a complete and updated list of all 102 countries, travellers are encouraged to check official Qatar tourism websites or sources.

Winter tour

Considering the role of regional tourism, Qatar Tourism has launched a targeted winter tour for GCC tourists. The winter season offers a plethora of activities catering to various interests such as showcasing what is unique and special about Qatar in the winter, its culture and hospitality.

Additionally, visitors can explore prominent cultural landmarks including the Museum of Islamic Art and the National Museum of Qatar, enjoy desert safaris and dune-bashing adventures, or relax on pristine beaches along the Arabian Gulf.

The move underscores Qatar’s determination to develop into a global tourist hub with sights and cultural visitation attractions.

“As winter approaches, we invite our brothers and sisters from across the GCC to visit Qatar and enjoy a memorable journey catered to their interests. Offering visa-free travel for 102 countries, Qatar welcomes visitors by land, air, and sea. With just a short flight from neighbouring countries, visitors can enjoy the best of Qatar’s winter sun, luxurious resorts, and vibrant cultural offerings – all within proximity of Doha’s city centre,” CEO of Visit Qatar Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi was quoted by Arabian Business.

Visitor trends

In the recent past, the statistics show that Saudi Arabia continues to be the biggest supplier of tourists to Qatar with about 29 percent of the visitors for several months now. The GCC nations’ tourists were already visiting Qatar in significant numbers, and with the new visa-free policy, it expects many more visitors.