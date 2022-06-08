Qatar pulls books contradicting Arab, Islamic culture from library

Representative Image (Photo: Twitter)

Doha: Ministry of Culture, Qatar, announced the withdrawal of a number of unlicensed books contrary to Arab and Islamic culture from a violating library in the country.

The Ministry of Culture said that the recall was made from a book store to protect society’s values.

On its Twitter account, the ministry said on Monday, “In the interest of society’s values, the Ministry of Culture has withdrawn a number of unlicensed books that contradict Arab and Islamic culture from one of the violating libraries.”

It indicated that it decided to take the necessary legal measures in this regard, without clarifying it.

The announcement of the withdrawal came a day after Qatar announced that it had summoned the Indian ambassador in Doha and handed him a note strongly rejecting the statements of an official in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) about the Prophet Muhammad amid anger in the Islamic world.

On June 8, Qatar National Library will hold a virtual symposium via the “Zoom” application, with the participation of a large number of interested librarians, faculty, academics and book specialists.

The symposium will review copyrights and licenses for libraries in Qatar, in addition to licenses for the exchange of international resources, according to an invitation published by the library through its Twitter account.

