Qatar reassesses role as mediator in Gaza ceasefire talks

Negotiations between Israel and Hamas aimed at achieving a ceasefire in Gaza and facilitating the release of hostages have reached an impasse.

Published: 24th April 2024 6:58 am IST
Rubble formed after Israeli offensive on Gaza.

Doha: Qatar is undergoing reassessment of its role as a mediator between Israel and Hamas in the ongoing Gaza conflict due to “campaigns against Qatar,” said a Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

These campaigns by various media outlets and officials were aimed at “attacking Qatar’s role as a mediator,” said Majed Al-Ansari at a media briefing on Tuesday.

They are “using false information to justify such attacks,” he added.

Qatar has come under criticism from some Israeli and US politicians, who have accused the Gulf state of being too close to the militant organisation. Doha has repeatedly pushed back against the accusations since the onset of the conflict, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We are waiting to see if any changes in the positions of both sides will lead to further negotiations,” the spokesperson said.

Since the Israel-Hamas conflict erupted on October 7, 2023, Qatar has been making mediation efforts between the two warring parties.

