Qatar received over 1.4 m visitors during FIFA World Cup

Qatar received over 1.4 million visitors during the month-long FIFA World Cup. The tournament concluded on December 18 with Argentina beating France in the final.

The total attendance figure for all matches combined was 3.4 million people. The average attendance was above 53,000 per match, over 96 percent of the total capacity. The tournament lasted for 28 days, 63 matches were played across eight stadiums.

Speaking about the World Cup, Secretary General of Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy hassan Al Thawadi said, “We organised an exceptional, impressive tournament.”

“It will represent a milestone in hosting major international events” he was quoted as saying by the Middle East Monitor.