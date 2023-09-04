Qatar receives 2.56M visitors in first eight months of 2023

Qatar welcomed more than 2.56 million visitors from January until August 25, exceeding the total number of visitors during the entire year of 2022, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

This represents an increase of 157 percent compared to the same period last year.

This significant growth in the number of visitors reflects the country’s rising status as a leading tourist destination in the world, also supported by the great success achieved in the wake of the successful hosting of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which placed Qatar on the international tourism map.

Qatar’s tourism sector has also been boosted by expanding the range of existing Haya card holders and re-launching the Haya platform, which is now the online gateway for travelers who need a visa to enter Qatar.

The top 10 countries from which the country gets its visitors are Saudi Arabia, India, Germany, the USA, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, the UK, UAE, and Pakistan.

Qatar Tourism Chairman and Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al-Baker, was quoted as saying: “The growth in the number of international visitors to Qatar shows the fruit of Qatar Tourism’s strategy to leverage the momentum of the world’s biggest sporting event late last year.”

According to Qatar’s monthly statistics bulletin published by the Planning and Statistics Authority, July saw a 91.4 percent increase in visitors to the Gulf state year-on-year to an estimated 288,000.