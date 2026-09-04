Qatar says most Iran strikes targeted US military facilities

Qatar has said that almost all attacks during the recent conflict were directed at US military facilities, while no civilian areas were targeted, according to an official document submitted to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

In a post on X on Friday, September 4, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei highlighted Qatar’s safety and security risk assessment, submitted to an extraordinary session of the ITU Council ahead of the 2026 ITU Plenipotentiary Conference.

The document said direct attacks against specific targets in Qatar had ceased on April 1 and that “almost all of the attacks were directed towards US military facilities”.

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It identified one exception involving an attack on gas facilities at Ras Laffan on March 18 but added that no civilian areas had been targeted.

The Qatari government has confirmed, in an official document submitted to the ITU, that Iran’s defensive strikes against American forces stationed on Qatari soil "were directed towards US military facilities. […] No civilian areas have been targeted.”



The sole exception alleged… pic.twitter.com/VOgbkuiwvj — Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) September 3, 2026

The assessment said the current focus of the conflict was the ongoing impasse over the Strait of Hormuz, where shipping continued to face disruption. It said military operations near the waterway had no direct impact on Qatar’s security situation and assessed the risk from the current operations as low.

Baqaei said the Qatari document supported Iran’s assertion that its strikes against American forces stationed on Qatari soil were aimed at military facilities rather than civilian areas. He said the Ras Laffan facilities struck on March 18 had been serving US military operations against Iran.

The Iranian spokesperson also accused the United States of a long record of attacks on civilian targets, including schools, hospitals, residential neighbourhoods, wedding ceremonies and bridges.

The remarks came amid renewed military exchanges between the United States and Iran following recent US strikes on Iranian military targets and retaliatory Iranian attacks on US facilities across the region.