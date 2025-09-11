Qatar to host emergency Arab-Islamic summit over Israeli attack

Doha: Qatar will host an emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Sunday, September 14, and Monday, September 15, to discuss the Israeli airstrike on Doha that targeted Hamas leaders, the Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

The summit will bring together Arab and Islamic leaders to coordinate a unified response to the Israeli escalation and consider joint measures.

On Tuesday, September 9, the Israeli Air Force carried out a major attack on Doha, deploying 15 fighter jets and dropping 10 bombs. The strike killed six people, including a Qatari security officer and the son of Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas figure.

The incident drew widespread condemnation from Arab states and the international community.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani denounced the assault as “an act of state terrorism” in an interview with CNN. He accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of violating international law and “starving the Gaza Strip,” insisting he should face justice before the International Criminal Court.

Sheikh Mohammed further warned that Netanyahu was threatening countries in the region that posed no danger to Israel. He confirmed that Qatar is consulting with regional partners on a coordinated response “capable of halting Israel’s bullying.”

The Qatari Prime Minister added that the attack had dashed hopes for progress on prisoner negotiations in Gaza, stressing that Doha is now “re-evaluating everything” regarding its role as a key mediator between Israel and Hamas.

Qatar has long served as a mediator in ceasefire talks during the nearly two-year conflict, while also remaining a close United States ally and the host of Washington’s largest military base in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian toll in Gaza continues to rise. Medical sources told Wafa News Agency that at least 72 Palestinians were killed and 356 wounded in the past 24 hours. Since October 2023, the death toll has climbed to 64,718, with 163,859 injured, the majority of them women and children.

Wafa also reported that nine civilians were killed and 87 injured while queuing for aid in the past day, raising the total from such incidents to 2,465 deaths and more than 17,948 injuries.