Netanyahu vows to pursue Hamas abroad after Israeli strike in Qatar

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to pursue Hamas leaders overseas after Israel carried out a rare airstrike in Qatar, striking a Hamas office in the capital Doha on Tuesday, September 9.

Posting a video message on X on Wednesday, September 10, Netanyahu warned countries sheltering Hamas, “You either expel them or bring them to justice. Because if you don’t, we will.” He compared Israel’s campaign to America’s hunt for al-Qaeda after the September 11 attacks, accusing Qatar of funding Hamas and housing its leaders.

Also Read At least 35 killed, 131 wounded in Israel strikes on Yemen

Qatar rejects Netanyahu’s accusations

Qatar dismissed the allegations, stressing that Hamas offices in Doha were part of internationally recognised mediation efforts requested by the US and Israel. In a statement, the Qatari foreign ministry said, “Negotiations were always official and transparent, with US and Israeli delegations present. Netanyahu’s claims are a desperate attempt to justify a crime condemned by the world.”

Statement | Qatar Strongly Condemns Statements by Netenyahu Regarding the Israeli Attack on Qatar#MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/64u2ukWt5X — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) September 10, 2025

Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said the Israeli Prime Minister threatens the security of the region and should be “brought to justice.”

He condemned the strike on Doha as an “act of state terrorism” and accused Netanyahu of wasting Qatar’s mediation efforts. Speaking to CNN, he warned that a regional response was being discussed with partners, adding that Netanyahu was violating international law and worsening the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

He further told CNN that the strike “killed any hope” for the release of hostages still held in Gaza. “I was meeting one of the hostage’s families the morning of the attack. They are counting on this mediation; they have no other hope for that,” Sheikh Mohammed said, reflecting broader anger among Gulf Arab states.

H.E. Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, in an interview with CNN, talks about the Israeli attack on Doha and the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statements and new threats.



🎥 @cnn



Israeli attack on… pic.twitter.com/vyZhEgoONE — ILoveQatar – Live (@ILQLive) September 11, 2025

The Qatari cabinet has formed a legal team, led by Minister of State Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, to take legal measures against Israel for violating the country’s sovereignty and international law.

Expanding regional conflict

The strike in Doha comes amid a surge in Israeli military operations. In the past three days, Israel has launched attacks in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Tunisia and Qatar, while intensifying raids in the occupied West Bank.

On Wednesday, Israeli forces killed 35 people in Yemen, highlighting the growing regional scope of the conflict and raising fears of wider instability in the Gulf.

Note: This article has been updated for clarity and to include Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani’s comments to CNN regarding Gaza hostages