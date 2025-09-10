At least nine killed, 118 wounded in Israel strikes on Yemen

Sanaa: At least nine people have been killed after Israel carried out airstrikes in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, and the northern Al-Jawf governorate on Wednesday, September 10, ccording to Houthi media..
The strikes come amid escalating regional tensions following Israel’s expanding military campaign beyond Gaza. This attack follows Israel’s strike on Tuesday, September 9, in Qatar, which targeted Hamas leadership in Doha.
In a series of posts on X, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the military spokesperson for the Houthis, confirmed Wednesday’s strikes. He stated, “Our air defences are currently intercepting Israeli aircraft that are carrying out aggression against our country.”
In a follow-up post, he added, “Our air defences were able to launch a number of surface-to-air missiles while confronting the Zionist aggression against our country. Some combat formations were forced to leave before carrying out their aggression, and the bulk of the attack was thwarted, thanks be to God.”
Taking to X, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed that they targeted military installations linked to the Houthi movement in Sanaa and Al Jawf, Yemen.
The IDF outlined the targets as follows:
- Military camps used by the Houthis to gather intelligence and plan attacks against Israel.
- A fuel storage facility involved in Houthi military operations.
- The Houthi Public Relations Department, which is responsible for disseminating propaganda messages and conducting psychological operations.
According to the IDF, these strikes were in response to repeated attacks by the Iranian-backed Houthis, who have launched unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and surface-to-surface missiles targeting Israeli territory.
Israel has repeatedly bombed Yemen in recent months, including strikes on the country’s main airport, killing civilians and damaging infrastructure in the war-torn nation.
In August, an Israeli airstrike reportedly killed several top Yemeni officials, including Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi.
The Iran-backed rebel group has controlled much of northwestern Yemen since 2014.
Since the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza in October 2023, the Houthis have frequently launched missile attacks on Israel and targeted commercial vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. The group has declared these actions in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details emerge.