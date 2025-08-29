Houthi PM Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahwi killed in Israeli strike on Sanaa: Report

Sanaa: Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahawi, the Prime Minister of the Houthis-run Yemeni government, has reportedly been killed in an Israeli airstrike on the capital, Sanaa.

Yemen’s Al-Jumhuriya television and the Aden Al-Ghad newspaper reported on Friday, August 29, that al-Rahawi died in an Israeli attack on an apartment late on Thursday, August 28. They also claimed that several of his close aides were killed in the same strike.

The raid marked Israel’s second round of airstrikes on Houthi-controlled Sanaa in less than a week. According to Israeli Hebrew-language media, Thursday’s strikes targeted a meeting of senior Houthi political and military figures.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that Houthi Defence Minister Mohamed al-Atifi and Chief of Staff Muhammad Abd al-Karim al-Ghamari were also killed in the strikes, Euronews reported.

Thursday’s operation was the 16th Israeli strike against the Iran-backed Houthi movement since the start of the Gaza war on October 7, 2023. Yemen lies roughly 1,800 kilometres from Israel, but the Houthis have emerged as a key regional actor in the conflict.

Since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, the Houthis have continuously launched ballistic missiles and drones towards Israel, most of which have been intercepted.

They also launched dozens of attacks on commercial ships, claiming they were linked to Israel, and vowed to do more in order to “support the Palestinian people in Gaza.”

Meanwhile, the US and Israel conducted dozens of raids and strikes on Houthi positions in Yemen before Washington declared a ceasefire months ago, Israel has confirmed it will continue striking the Iranian-backed group.