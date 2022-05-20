Qatar to lift more COVID-19 restrictions from Saturday

Doha: After nearly three years of COVID-19 restrictions, Qatar Cabinet announced the lifting of a majority of COVID-19 restrictions, starting Saturday, May 21, the Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

The announcement came in light of the continued improvement of all indicators of the epidemiological situation in Qatar, and the high levels of immunization that provide community immunity.

Qatar’s Cabinet stated that wearing a face mask is no longer necessary; a PCR test is not required for entering public places.

The Cabinet reviewed the report of the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management regarding the plan to gradually lift the restrictions imposed as a result of the Corona pandemic and decided the following: #QNA — Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) May 18, 2022

Here’s the Cabinet decision

The entry restrictions to all closed public places have been lifted, however, residents have been advised to continue checking the EHTERAZ green status for entry.

Continue to adhere to the requirements set by the Ministry of Public Health for holding any conferences, exhibitions, or events.

Continue to allow all employees to work from their workplace in the government and private sector.

It is not obligatory for employees in the government and private sectors to conduct Rapid Antigen test approved by the Ministry of Public Health.

Lifting mask requirement for citizens, residents, and visitors in closed public places unless inside health facilities or using public transportation.

Employees and workers in the government and private sectors, whose nature of work requires interacting with the public in open places are not required to wear masks during their working hours, but employees working in closed places are required to wear one.

All citizens, residents, and visitors must continue to activate the EHTERAZ application on smartphones when leaving the house for any reason.

The health ministry will work closely with the Ministry of Interior to conduct random inspections of events and activities to assess the organisers’ adherence to the COVID-19 preventive measures.

The lifting of the preventive measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic comes in light of the fact that the number of COVID-19 cases in Qatar has remained low in recent weeks, which contributed mainly to the success of efforts to tackle the pandemic and the return of most aspects of life, now to normal.

From May 22, the ministry will cease the daily publishing of COVID-19 data on social media and switch to a weekly summary that will be posted every Monday.