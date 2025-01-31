Qatari Emir reaffirms support for Syria’s unity, sovereignty

Doha: Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who arrived in Damascus for a visit, reaffirmed his country’s unwavering support for Syria’s unity, sovereignty and independence.

According to a statement from the Emiri Diwan, the administrative office of the emir, Al Thani on Thursday met with Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa on the latest developments in Syria, ways to strengthen bilateral relations, and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Al Thani stressed the need for a government that represents all segments of Syrian society for the further stabilisation, reconstruction, and sustainable development of Syria, said the statement as reported by Xinhua news agency.

He reiterated Qatar’s commitment to supporting the Syrian people in their pursuit of unity, justice, and freedom.

For his part, al-Sharaa thanked Qatar for its steadfast stance and continued support, affirming that the coming phase will witness strategic cooperation between the two sides across various sectors.

Later on Thursday, Al Thani wrote on social media platform X that the meeting was “filled with positivity and optimism for Syria’s bright future and strengthening of relations between our two brotherly nations”.

Al Thani’s visit to Damascus, the first by an Arab leader since a change in Syria’s government last December, comes as Syria’s interim administration seeks to rebuild ties with regional states, following years of isolation during the country’s civil conflict.

أشكر أخي الرئيس أحمد الشرع على حفاوة الاستقبال وكرم الضيافة في دمشق اليوم، لقاؤنا الأول اتسم بروح إيجابية ملؤها التفاؤل بمستقبل مشرق لسوريا وللعلاقات بين بلدينا الشقيقين، وسنعمل جاهدين مع المجتمع الدولي نحو دعم مراد الشعب السوري في تحقيق كل ما ضحى من أجله في السنوات الماضية. pic.twitter.com/AQ7CEhAbpJ — تميم بن حمد (@TamimBinHamad) January 30, 2025

It follows meetings between Syrian and Qatari officials, including a trip to Damascus by Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani earlier this month.

Also on Thursday, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister met with visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi to discuss bilateral relations and the latest developments in Syria, reiterating Doha’s efforts to resolve regional conflicts and emphasising cooperation with regional partners to promote stability and peace.

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs underscored the necessity of consolidating military power under a unified national army representing all components of Syrian society.

It stressed that a singular military force is essential to preserving Syria’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, paving the way for a peaceful transition through a comprehensive political process.