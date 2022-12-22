Qatari shops witnesses demand in sale of Bisht after Messi wins

Doha: The fans of the Argentina football team bought bisht from “Souq Waqif” in the capital, Doha, after it was presented by the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to the Argentina captain, Lionel Messi.

The Qatari newspaper, Al-Raya, reported on Tuesday, that shops in Souq Waqif witnessed a great demand from fans of Argentina and other countries to buy the bisht.

Ahmed Al-Salem, the maker of the bisht that was given to Messi by the Emir of Qatar, told AFP, that there has been an increase in the demand to buy the bisht, since the ceremony of handing over the cup, especially from the fans of the World Cup of Western nationalities.

“At one stage there were dozens waiting outside the Al-Salem store,” AFP reported.

Wearing a bisht like Messi, an Argentine fan said on social media, “I think Arabs wear it to look cool. It symbolizes pride and when a person wears it he feels powerful,” while another said, “For us, the bisht will be a wonderful memory that will stay with us throughout our lives.”

Al-Salem expected an increase in sales in the coming days, especially after the global interaction with the Argentine footballer wearing it.

French newspaper L’Équipe, pointed out that one of the bisht stores used to sell 8 to 10 pieces per day of this traditional Arab abaya, and these sales rose to 150 copies the day after the coronation of the Argentina football team.

The sales included 3 replicas of the bisht worn by Lionel Messi, made of Japanese cotton and German gold thread, at a value of approximately 2,000 euros.

Emir of Qatar presented the Arab mantle, known as the bisht, to Messi during his country’s coronation in the World Cup after its victory over France.

The Tango Dancers won the championship after defeating the French Roosters by penalty kicks, after an exciting match that ended in a draw 3-3 in its original and additional halves as well before the two teams ruled a penalty shootout.

On Sunday, December 18, Doha closed the curtain on the first World Cup in the Arab region and the Middle East, which kicked off on November 20.