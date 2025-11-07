Qawwali to Dholak ke Geet: Hyderabad to host Jashn-e-Urdu 2025

Hyderabad is one of the few Indian cities that has still kept Urdu close to its roots, be it in language, culture, mannerisms or everyday conversations. To celebrate the city’s enduring connection with the language, Jashn-e-Urdu 2025 is set to take place on November 8 at PSRT University, Nampally.

The day-long festival will bring together poets, artists, and performers from across India for a rich celebration of Urdu’s heritage. From soulful qawwalis and ghazal sessions to stand-up comedy, open mics, and workshops, the event promises to capture the many moods of Urdu- poetic, playful, and profound.

What to expect at Jashn-e-Urdu 2025

Organised by Hyderabad Arts and Culture Community (HACC) with Shangrila’s Literary Forum, the festival promises a vibrant mix of Urdu poetry, music, art and culture.

Here is everything that awaits visitors on November 8:

Mehfil-e-Mushaira- An evening of sher o shayari featuring renowned poets like Tabrez Munawwar Rana, Arif Saifi, Sardar Saleem and many more.

Qawwali- A soulful performance by Shujath Niyazi, dedicated to the works of Ameer Khusro, blending spiritual depth with musical devotion.

Ghazal Session- A tribute to Hyderabad’s finest poets by Sohail Hussain, where timeless ghazals will be reintroduced to a new generation of listeners.

Hyderabadi Dholak ke Geet- A rare showcase of traditional wedding and folk songs by Hafeeza Begum and Party, reviving an art form that once echoed through Hyderabad’s old lanes.

Stand-up comedy- Performances by Munawer Ali, Khader Shareef, and Shahabuddin, adding laughter and light-heartedness to the celebration.

Open Mic- An opportunity for the public to share their poetry, stories and passion for Urdu in front of a live audience.

Workshops- Urdu Poetry Writing by Faiz Jung, focusing on rhyme, rhythm, and expression. Calligraphy and Art workshops inviting participants to explore Urdu’s visual beauty through creative expression.

Panel discussions and talks- Roundtable on Urdu Journalism led by Advocate Mohammed Rafi and a Panel Discussion on Urdu’s Revival.

Other entertainment- A book exhibition featuring Urdu literature and local publishers, alongside food stalls serving traditional Hyderabadi flavours for visitors to enjoy between sessions.

All details of Jashn-e-Urdu 2025

Where? PSRT University, Opposite Haj House, Nampally

When? November 8

Timing- 10 am to 10 pm (timing of each program varies)

Entry ticket- Free for all

Why it matters?

While Delhi’s Jashn-e-Rekhta is an event that most recognise, it celebrates Urdu on a grand, national scale. Hyderabad’s Jashn-e-Urdu, on the other hand, brings the language back to where it has always belonged- to the people. It captures Urdu not as a distant art form but as a living language that still shapes conversations, songs, and emotions in the city.