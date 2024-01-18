Qcentrio keen to expand to Hyderabad, create around 1000 jobs

Hyderabad: Qcentrio, a prominent IT development and services provider, is set to expand its operations in Telangana, following a meeting with Telangana’s IT Minister, Sridhar Babu, at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, January 18.

Specializing in cutting-edge IT services across sectors such as oil and gas, financial services, travel and hospitality, automotive, agriculture, and engineering, Qcentrio has a global presence spanning North and South Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

The company’s expertise includes AI, RPA, ML, Blockchain, IoT, and various other technologies, notably their scalable, interoperable, and privacy-focused blockchain solution.

As part of its strategic expansion, Qcentrio aims to create around 1000 job opportunities, contributing significantly to the economic development of the region.

The company is eager to establish a substantial presence in Hyderabad, capitalizing on the city’s vibrant business ecosystem, a press release said.

Yalamarthi, Qcentrio’s leader, expressed excitement about the company’s three-decade success in the IT sector, headquartered strategically in Lewisville, Texas, with a global presence in Mexico, London, Singapore, Australia, and India.

Emphasizing Hyderabad’s strategic importance, Yalamarthi confirmed the initiation of operations in the city, marking the commencement of Qcentrio’s expansion plans in the region.

“The company is committed to substantial investments in Hyderabad, envisioning a future where its entire operations seamlessly transition to the vibrant city.

Qcentrio looks forward to discussing the expansion proposal further, welcoming potential collaboration and support from the government. The company is enthusiastic about contributing to the growth and prosperity of Telangana, solidifying the region’s position as a prominent hub for IT and technological innovation,” he said.

