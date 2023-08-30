‘QR code’ in Mehndi art? Video goes viral on Raksha Bandhan

As the screen of the phone reaches the payment interface, the man bursts out laughing in surprise when the scanner detects the QR code.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 30th August 2023 6:23 pm IST
'QR code mehendi' video on Raksha Bandhan goes viral
'QR code mehendi' on Raksha Bandhan

A video clip of a man making payments to his sister by scanning a QR code Mehndi art on her hand, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan is turning heads.

As digital payments have become increasingly important in India in recent years, this peak digital moment is gaining traction on social media.

In the short clip, a man claimed to be the ‘brother’ is amused when he finds out that a QR code imprinted with Mehndi can also be scanned.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Watch: Youtubers ‘blend’ fridge, TV in giant mixer; netizens not amused

In the background, a woman who claims to be the ‘sister’ challenges him that the man must pay her Rs 5000 if his mobile fails to scan the code.

However, as the screen reaches the payment interface, the man can be heard bursting into laughter amused as the scanner detects the code.

Fact check

Though netizens were initially amazed to see the video, however, a closer examination reveals facts.

In the clip, the QR code is not actually being scanned but a video is playing on the mobile phone that is seen attempting to scan the Mehndi art QR code.

The same emotion was reflected in the comments posted by X users.

“For a second I felt like an artist, then I realised it’s a video,” commented a netizen.

“Relax, guys, this is video editing,” wrote another.

The video was shared on Instagram by a mehndi artist named Yash where the user states that the QR code is non-functional and the video has purely been created for entertainment purposes.

The artist further clarified on the post stating, “It’s just some content I edited. This is a payment transaction screen recording with my Mehndi video to make it real. Mehndi QR code cannot be used for payments.”

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 30th August 2023 6:23 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button