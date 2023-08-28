Watch: Youtubers ‘blend’ fridge, TV in giant mixer; netizens not amused

"You guys need to upgrade your safety procedures when working with heavy machinery," commented a Netizen.

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 28th August 2023 6:22 pm IST
A video featuring YouTubers blending various objects, including a fridge, boat, and golf balls in a giant blender has garnered the attention of netizens.

The blender was created by the popular YouTube channel ‘How Ridiculous’, known for planning destructive experiments including dropping cars from a great height.

Creators of the channel, Brett Stanford, Derek Herron, and Scott Gaunson, used the giant blender to destroy items including a fridge, golf balls, a boat, and a TV.

They posted a video on their channel, on August 5, documenting the process where electronics and sports equipment were crushed.

So far, the video has fetched 2.2 million views and over 4000 comments.

The video begins with an enthusiastic introduction to the blender, followed by the announcement of the intention to ‘blend a fridge’.

The process concluded with a standard-sized fridge being reduced to shards, leaving viewers stunned, puzzled and amused.

The creators also shared parts of the video on their Instagram handle.

Foodies got to work and stood by a user who said, “Y’all could create the world’s largest smoothie with that thing.”

Here are a few reactions to the video:

