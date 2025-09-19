Quack clinic raided in Maheshwaram, seizes Rs 50000 worth medicines

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration officials, on Thursday, September 18, raided the premises of a quack/unqualified practitioner, Chenna Tirupathi, situated at Nagaram village, Maheshwaram mandal, Ranga Reddy district, who was allegedly conducting clinical practice without proper qualifications at his clinic.

23 varieties of medicines detected

During the raid, DCA officials detected 23 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, analgesics, etc. and physicians’ samples stocked at the premises without a drug licence. Stock worth Rs. 50,000 is seized.

DCA officials allegedly detected ‘antibiotics’ at the clinic during the raid.

Indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by unqualified persons may have disastrous consequences on the health of the public, including the emergence of ‘Antimicrobial Resistance’.

Dr. P Sravanthi Reddy, Drugs Inspector, Maheshwaram, carried out the raid under the supervision of G. Prasad, Assistant Director, Ranga Reddy.

DCA officers lifted the samples for analysis. Further investigation will be carried out, and action will be taken as per the law against all the offenders, a press release said.