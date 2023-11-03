Quake in Nepal; tremors felt uptil Delhi-NCR

The tremors were also felt in North India, including Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Bihar, but local officials had no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 4th November 2023 12:04 am IST
New Delhi: A strong earthquake shook Nepal on Friday night with its tremors being felt across north India uptil Delhi-NCR.

As per the National Center for Seismology, the quake was of intensity 6.4 on the Richter scale and its epicentre was at point latitude 28.84 degrees and longitude 82.19 degrees in Nepal with a depth of 10 km.

Further details are awaited.

