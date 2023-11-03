Quake in Nepal; tremors felt uptil Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: A strong earthquake shook Nepal on Friday night with its tremors being felt across north India uptil Delhi-NCR.

As per the National Center for Seismology, the quake was of intensity 6.4 on the Richter scale and its epicentre was at point latitude 28.84 degrees and longitude 82.19 degrees in Nepal with a depth of 10 km.

The tremors were also felt in North India, including Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Bihar, but local officials had no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage.

Further details are awaited.