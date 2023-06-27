Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip to power budget smartphones

The companies agreed to work together on the next generations of premium, high and mid-tier smartphones.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 27th June 2023 2:45 pm IST
Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip to power budget smartphones
Photo: IANS

New Delhi: Chip maker Qualcomm has announced the new Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, which is designed to meet consumer needs in the value tier by providing effortless multi-tasking, advanced photography and videography, and reliable connections.

The company has creatively engineered the chipset to make incredible mobile experiences accessible to more consumers globally.

“With this generational advancement in the Snapdragon 4-series, consumers will have greater access to the most popular and relevant mobile features and capabilities. We optimised every aspect of the platform in order to maximise the experiences for users,” Matthew Lopatka, director of product management, Qualcomm Technologies, said in a statement.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Qualcomm to deliver next-gen Snapdragon chips for Sony smartphones

Moreover, the company said that the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 will provide effortless, all-day use with fast CPU speeds, sharp photography and videography, plus speedy 5G and Wi-Fi for reliable connections.

According to the company, commercial devices powered by this new chipset are expected to be announced in the second half of 2023.

Last week, Qualcomm said that it has extended its collaboration with Sony to power its future smartphones with next-generation Snapdragon platforms.

The companies agreed to work together on the next generations of premium, high and mid-tier smartphones.

The efforts will focus on the integration of Qualcomm Technologies’ advanced  Snapdragon mobile platforms into Sony’s future smartphone lines.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 27th June 2023 2:45 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button