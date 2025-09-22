Quality is key to Telangana’s growth, public welfare: Uttam Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana civil supplies minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday, September 22 said that quality is key for the development of the state.

Uttam Kumar stressed that rigorous standards in irrigation and food distribution determine whether public welfare reaches citizens “without spoilage or diversion”.

Addressing the 39th Annual Convention of the Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI), Hyderabad chapter, he said the government was investing in digitisation, real-time monitoring, and automation across supply chains “so that efficiency and quality can be guaranteed at every stage”.

Focusing on irrigation, he stressed that the build quality of projects, canals, pipelines, and reservoirs directly affected farmers’ livelihoods.

Poor design or execution, he cautioned, could impair water delivery “for decades”. Turning to civil supplies, the Telangana irrigation minister underlined that quality in procurement, storage, transportation, and distribution was essential to ensure every grain purchased with taxpayers’ money reached the poor.

“From the government’s perspective, Telangana’s strategies on power, water, agriculture, employment, skill development, and lake preservation were “well thought of” through extensive consultations with different sections of people,” the minister added. “Quality is not just a business requirement; it is a national imperative,” he said.

Uttam Kumar framed quality across domains including manufacturing, stating that it means competitive products in services, it means efficiency, transparency, and customer-centricity; and in government and public welfare.

Speaking of India’s long term goals, the minister said that the journey of self-reliance towards 2047 must rest on quality, productivity, and sustainability. “Without quality, self-reliance cannot sustain. We must be strong enough to compete with the best in the world,” he noted.

Reddy then likened QCFI’s role to the bridge between theory and practice. Forums like QCFI, he said, create a movement of change agents—employees, supervisors, engineers, and managers – who take ownership of quality.