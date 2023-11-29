‘Qudsiya and…’: Sara Ali Khan reveals her ‘future kids’ names

Mumbai: Bollywood’s sweetheart Sara Ali Khan is widely adored for her candid nature. She is known for her outspoken nature and never hesitates to speak her heart out. Sara’s fun-loving personality is loved by her fans and they love watching her interviews.

A few months ago, Sara appeared on Shehnaaz Gill’s show ‘Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. A clip from that episode is going viral on Instagram in which Sara is seen spilling the beans on her future plans. The actress, known for being open about both her professional and personal life, shared insights into her thoughts on naming her future children.

Sara, with her trademark honesty, disclosed the names she has in mind for her kids. During the candid chat, Shehnaaz asks, ‘Aap apne bacho ka naam kya rakhoge?’. Without hesitation, Sara responded, “Qudsiya and Hidmath.”

Well, the Pataudi family is known for selecting distinctive names, evident in Saif Ali Khan’s sons – Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jehangir Ali Khan (Jeh). Sara’s choice seems to align seamlessly with the family’s tradition of embracing unique and meaningful names.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in ‘Metro… In Dino’ opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. Directed by Anurag Basu, this upcoming movie is now set to be released in theatres on March 29, 2024.