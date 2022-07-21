Queen Elizabeth II bestows Kuwait ambassador with Knight’s Medal

The Queen of Britain, Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday, awarded Kuwait’s ambassador to the United Kingdom Khaled Al Duwaisan the Knight’s Medal of St. Michael and St. George, which was established by King George IV in 1818.

The head of the Royal Diplomatic Protocol, Marshal Alistair Harrison, said in a statement to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), that the medal obtained by Ambassador Al-Duwaisan is considered a “rare and exceptional honor”.

The honour was granted by the Queen to a foreign ambassador at the end of his tenure in appreciation of his role in strengthening the relations between the two friendly countries.

Marshal Harrison praised the role played by Ambassador Al Duwaisan at the head of the Kuwaiti mission in the United Kingdom and his permanent and active presence in diplomatic events and meetings.

Queen Elizabeth II has honoured Kuwait’s ambassador to the UK, Khaled al Duwaisan, with the Order of St Michael and St George. Photo: Kuna

He said that Queen Elizabeth II’s exceptional honoring of Ambassador Al-Duwaisan came as one of the most important diplomatic figures who left a significant impact on political life in London, where he served as his country’s ambassador for 30 years.

On his part, Duwaisan said he had a video meeting with the Queen at Buckingham Palace, adding that his success in representing Kuwait was part of the Kuwaiti government’s support.

Ambassador Al Duwaisan expressed his pride in meeting the Queen, who also gave him a gift in appreciation of and respect for the role he played during his time as ambassador to his country and dean of the diplomatic corps.

Ambassador Al-Duwaisan had held the position of Kuwaiti Ambassador to the United Kingdom since 1992 and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps since 2002.