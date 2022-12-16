“Questions are being raised on civil liberties…”: Amitabh Bachchan

Kolkata: Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, on Thursday, inaugurated the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival.

The ‘Shehenshah’ actor delivered a lengthy speech on British censorship, pre-independence films against oppressors, communalism, and societal harmony.

During the speech Amitabh said, “The 1952 cinematograph act set out the stricter of censorship as it stands today upheld by the film certification board, but even now ladies and gentlemen, and I am sure my colleagues on stage will agree, questions are being raised on civil liberties and freedom of expression.”

Apart from Amitabh, actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Jaya Bachchan and director Mahesh Bhatt also attended the grand inaugural function in Kolkata.

According to the official website, the 28th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival organized by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department, Government of West Bengal is scheduled to be held between 15 – 22 December, 2022 in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh was recently seen in the family entertainer film ‘Uunchai’ along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani.

Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film got positive responses from the audience.

He will be next seen in ‘The Intern’ along with Deepika Padukone and in a Pan India film ‘Project K’ alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.