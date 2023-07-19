Quick commerce platform Dunzo won’t pay employees till early September

New Delhi: Homegrown quick-grocery delivery provider Dunzo has said it will not be able to pay employees salaries until early September, a further delay from the earlier deadline of July 20.

The company has also delayed the August salary for senior employees to September 4 as well, it said in an email seen by TechCrunch.

The delay comes as the startup focuses on “streamlining our cash flow so we can build a more sustainable business for the future”, according to the Bengaluru-headquartered startup.

To improve its financial health, Dunzo reportedly capped employee salaries at Rs 75,000 per month, irrespective of their pay packages.

“We need your support as we work through this,” the company wrote in the email.

“For those team members who were expecting the balance payouts of their June salary during this week, we regret to inform you that this has been delayed. The pending salaries for June will now be paid on September 4th, 2023,” according to the company email.

Additionally, the July salary for all team members will be paid only on September 4, along with the August salary, it said.

Reports earlier this month mentioned that Dunzo has delayed 50 per cent salary of senior employees. In April, Dunzo laid off at least 30 per cent of its workforce, nearly 300 employees, after it raised $75 million in a fresh funding round.

The company also laid off 3 per cent of its workforce in January amid cost-cutting measures, as the company looked at team structures and network design to build efficiency in its teams.

According to the ‘Fairwork India Ratings 2022 Report, when it comes to fair work for gig workers among the digital platform economy in India, Dunzo, along with Ola and Uber, were the worst performers across parameters related to the working conditions of gig workers.