Quick CPR by 108 team saves newborn baby’s life in Telangana

Hyderabad: A newborn baby, delivered at the Medchal government hospital, Telangana was saved by the quick actions of 108 emergency response personnel after being born without a heartbeat.

The incident occurred when the baby boy, born to a woman named Durga, showed no signs of life immediately after delivery.

Medical staff assessed the situation and determined that immediate CPR was necessary to save the infant’s life.

As the baby was being transported to Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad for further treatment, his heart stopped during the journey.

The 108 emergency team, including pilot Naveen and EMT Raju, promptly administered CPR.

Their swift and effective response successfully revived the baby, allowing him to breathe again.