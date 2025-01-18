Quick CPR by 108 team saves newborn baby’s life in Telangana

As the baby was being transported to Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad for further treatment, his heart stopped during the journey.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 18th January 2025 11:56 am IST
Telangana's Red Cross Society wing spreads awareness on do's, don'ts of CPR
(representative image)

Hyderabad: A newborn baby, delivered at the Medchal government hospital, Telangana was saved by the quick actions of 108 emergency response personnel after being born without a heartbeat.

The incident occurred when the baby boy, born to a woman named Durga, showed no signs of life immediately after delivery.

Medical staff assessed the situation and determined that immediate CPR was necessary to save the infant’s life.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence“ width=
Also Read
Video: Telangana cop conducts CPR on man during Dasara festivities, saves life

As the baby was being transported to Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad for further treatment, his heart stopped during the journey.

The 108 emergency team, including pilot Naveen and EMT Raju, promptly administered CPR.

Their swift and effective response successfully revived the baby, allowing him to breathe again.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 18th January 2025 11:56 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button