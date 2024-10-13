Video: Telangana cop conducts CPR on man during Dasara festivities, saves life

Hyderabad: A young man’s life was saved by a police constable on duty after he collapsed during the Ravana Vadha ceremony of Dasara festivities held at Warangal’s Rangaleela grounds on Saturday night, October 12.

The man collapsed near the crowded bullfighting arena on the grounds when the on-duty constable of the Warangal task force police, quickly responded. The constable performed a Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) procedure on the unconscious man. The man regained consciousness with the CPR and was helped to regain his life by the police officer’s quick reaction.

Also Read Tension over meat at temple in Masab Tank, police clarify

The Ravana Vadha ceremony at Warangal witnessed the participation of 2 lakh people, according to officials. The event is considered the biggest of its kind in India, where a huge effigy of the Hindu god Ravana, is set on fire, to mark the end of the Dasara festivities.

Warangal-East MLA and state minister Konda Surekha took part in the festivities at the Rangaleela grounds, with Telangana legislative council chairperson Banda Prakash and other dignitaries joining the event.