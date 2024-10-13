Hyderabad: Tension over meat at temple in Masab Tank, police clarify

Hyderabad: Pieces of meat were found on the premises of a temple near Masab Tank on Saturday, October 12. Mild tension prevailed in the Pochmma Basti at midnight.

Based on the analysis of the Closed Circuit Television cameras, police found a few dogs carrying the meat had dropped it near the temple. The police made the footage public and asked the citizens not to believe in rumours.

The footage circulating on social media shows stray dogs carrying the meat which they left on the temple premises.

Earlier this week, a Durga idol was vandalised at the Nampally exhibition ground. Following an investigation, it was revealed that a mentally challenged man, who entered the pandal in search of food vandalised the idol.