Hyderabad: Tension over meat at temple in Masab Tank, police clarify

The footage circulating on social media shows stray dogs carrying the meat which they left on the temple premises.

Hyderabad: Pieces of meat were found on the premises of a temple near Masab Tank on Saturday, October 12. Mild tension prevailed in the Pochmma Basti at midnight.

Based on the analysis of the Closed Circuit Television cameras, police found a few dogs carrying the meat had dropped it near the temple. The police made the footage public and asked the citizens not to believe in rumours.

Earlier this week, a Durga idol was vandalised at the Nampally exhibition ground. Following an investigation, it was revealed that a mentally challenged man, who entered the pandal in search of food vandalised the idol.

