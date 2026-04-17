Hyderabad continues to evolve as a vibrant hub for global entertainment, going far beyond just films. Over the years, the city has steadily positioned itself as a hotspot for international concerts and live performances, hosting renowned artists like Ed Sheeran and Bryan Adams, along with several big names from the Indian music industry.

Now, adding another major milestone to its growing list, Hyderabad is all set to welcome the world-famous dance crew The Quick Style for the very first time.

Before getting into the event details, here’s a quick look at who they are.

About the dance group

The Quick Style is a globally celebrated Norwegian hip-hop and urban dance group founded in 2006 by Suleman Malik, Bilal Malik, and Nasir Sirikhan. The group rose to prominence after winning Norske Talenter (Norway’s Got Talent) in 2009. Over the years, they have built a massive global fan base, particularly for their choreography with K-pop superstars BTS on chartbusters like Boy With Luv and Blood Sweat & Tears.

They further went viral worldwide with their 2022 wedding performance on the Bollywood track Kala Chashma, which garnered hundreds of millions of views online. Known for their energetic, fun, and collaborative style, the crew has become a global dance sensation.

The Quick Style Hyderabad show 2026

Now, the Norwegian dance crew is gearing up to bring that energy to Hyderabad as part of their upcoming world tour. Taking to Instagram, the group announced their India leg with the message, “The Quick Style World Tour Touch Down. India we are coming.”

As per the announcement, The Quick Style will perform live in Hyderabad on November 1, 2026. While the venue is yet to be revealed, excitement is already building among fans, especially since ticket sales have gone live on BookMyShow, with prices starting from Rs 1,499.

Apart from Hyderabad, the group will also perform in cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, and Bengaluru.

This will mark their first-ever performance in Hyderabad, making it a special moment for fans in the city. However, it is not their first visit to India. The group previously toured the country in March 2023, where they took the internet by storm with their spontaneous and high-energy performances. From dancing in Mumbai local trains to grooving at iconic locations like the Taj Mahal, The Quick Style embraced Indian culture and fans loved it.

During their previous visit, they also collaborated with Indian celebrities, including Salman Khan and Virat Kohli, turning their tour into a massive fan celebration. The group later described the overwhelming response from India as a “beautiful hug” from their largest fan base.

With their signature blend of hip-hop and Bollywood beats, and a massive fan following already in place, their Hyderabad debut is expected to be nothing short of electrifying.

Are you excited to witness The Quick Style live in Hyderabad?