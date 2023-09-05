Quinton De Kock to retire from ODI cricket after World Cup 2023

Johannesburg: Proteas ace batter and wicket-keeper Quinton De Kock is set to retire from ODI cricket post-ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) in their World Cup squad announcement release confirmed the news and stated “we want to thank him for his service to South African cricket”.

South Africa Director of Cricket, Enoch Nkwe said, “Quinton de Kock has been a really good servant to South African cricket. He set the benchmark with his attacking batting style and was a key member of the squad for a number of years.”

“He also wore the captain’s armband and that is an honor that very few people get to hold. We understand his decision to step back from ODI cricket and we want to thank him for his service over the years. We wish him well for the future but still look forward to seeing him represent the Proteas in T20I cricket,” he added.

De Kock made his debut in the team way back in 2013 and played 140 matches so far. Averaging 44.85 and with a strike rate of 96.08 De Kock has scored 5966 runs. He has 17 hundreds and 29 fifties to his name with a high score of 178 that came against Australia at Centurion in 2016.

As a wicket-keeper, he has 183 catches and 14 stumpings.

De Kock also captained South Africa in eight ODIs, out of which they won four and lost three.

South Africa will begin their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on October 7 in Delhi.