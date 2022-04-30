Quran, Bible strictly religious, Gita teaches life values: Karnataka minister

Karnataka minister for primary and secondary education, BC Nagesh has sparked a new controversy by pushing for Bhagavad Gita to be taught in schools.

In a recent statement, the minister said Quran and Bible are texts that deal only with religion, while the Bhagavad Gita consists of life values. Nagesh is pushing for Gita to be taught in schools as part of the moral science class,

Earlier this month, the minister announced the inclusion of the Gita in school curricula. The issue has come up amidst a Christian missionary school that is facing the heat from right-wing groups over seeking parents’ approval for making Bible classes mandatory. The state education department has ordered a probe into the matter.

“An education minister is a learned man, but he must stick to his area of expertise, education and leave matters of religion and their interpretation to religious leaders… There are no books written ‘only for morality’ or some books written ‘only for religion’. Religion is the basis of morality.” Bengaluru archbishop Peter Machado was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.