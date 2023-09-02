R. Madhavan to be next President of FTII, India’s premier film institute

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, took to his X account (formerly Twitter) to make the announcement.

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 2nd September 2023 9:33 am IST
Mumbai: R. Madhavan, whose film ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ just won the National Award for the Best Feature Film, has been nominated President of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

He takes over from renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who was president from September 30, 2020.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, took to his X account (formerly Twitter) to make the announcement and extended his best wishes to the National Award-winning actor.

“Heartiest congratulations to @ActorMadhavan ji on being nominated as President of @FTIIOfficial and Chairman of the governing council. I’m sure that your vast experience & strong ethics will enrich this institute, bring positive changes & take it to a higher level,” Thakur wrote.

On the work front, Madhavan has come on board the biopic of inventor Gopalswamy Doraisamy Naidu, who is also known as the ‘Edison of India’. The film, helmed by Mithran R. Jawahar, will have Punnagai Poo Gheetha as the female lead.

