Hyderabad: RACEnergy clears Phase-2 test for swappable batteries

Hyderabad: Battery-swapping technology company RACEnergy stood first in India to have cleared the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 156 Phase 2 certification for its swappable batteries.

Also Read RACEnergy, Hala Mobility join hands to deploy battery swapping solution

The AIS-156 Phase 2 certification covers requirements for designing, constructing, and testing battery packs. It also verifies that RACEnergy’s swappable battery technology meets the highest safety standards, boosting consumers’ confidence, said a press release.

Earlier, RACEnergy also entered into a partnership with Hala Mobility, a multi-modal ride-sharing platform to deploy a fleet of 2000 electric two-wheelers.

The fleet which will be utilised for delivery services across India, will have Phase I of the rollout to begin in July. Electric two-wheelers are forerunners in the EV industry in India, with a massive 305 percent growth in sales recorded last year.