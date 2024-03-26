Rachakonda Police announce traffic diversions for IPL match

Traffic diversions will be in place between 4 pm and 11:50 pm

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 26th March 2024 9:02 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police have announced traffic diversions between 4 pm and 11:50 pm on Wednesday in preparation for the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal.

Heavy vehicles, including lorries, dumpers, earthmovers, RMC trucks, water tankers, and others, would be redirected from Warangal highway to Chengicherla’s X road-Cherlapalli-IOCL-NFC road.

Similarly, cars coming from LB Nagar to Nagole would be redirected to the Nagole Metro Station via the HMDA-Boduppal-Chengicherla X road, while heavy vehicles from Mallapur to Nacharam IDA will be diverted to Habsiguda via Cherlapalli-Chengicherla.

