Rachakonda police commissioner transfers 27 inspectors

Hyderabad: Twenty-seven inspectors have been transferred according to the order issued by Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu on Tuesday, October 8.
According to the order, M. Sudhakar has been transferred from Bhongir traffic police station (PS) to station house officer (SHO) Balapur PS.
A Surya Naik has been shifted from Uppal traffic PS to SHO-Nagole PS, while S Sudheer Krishna has been transferred from SHO-Nagole PS to the cybercrime PS.
The following transfers and postings are notified:
- G Venkateshwar Rao, previously at the police control room in Rachakonda, will now take charge as SHO-Chaitanyapuri PS.
- G Venakteshwarlu, who was previously serving as SHO-Chaitanyapuri, has been reassigned as detective inspector(DI), Kushaiguda PS. Additionally, G Nagaraju has been transferred from SHO-Jawaharnagar PS to the cybercrime PS.
- S Saidaiah, who was with Kushaiguda traffic-I PS, has been reassigned as SHO-Jawaharnagar PS
- L Krishnam Raju, who was posted at Maheshwaram traffic PS, has been moved to SHO-Hyderabad green pharma city.
- N Narasimha Rao has been transferred from SHO-Hyderabad green pharma city to Maheshwaram traffic PS
- M Prabhakar Reddy from Bhongir rural circle has been reassigned as SHO-Bibinagar PS.
- N Chandra Babu, who was attached to the AHTU (CCS), has been posted to Bhongir rural circle.
- In the same order, Parusharam, previously with Ghatkesar traffic PS, has been transferred to SHO-Ghatkesar PS.
- Jithender Reddy has been posted to DI, Pahadishareef PS
- J Naga Chary has been transferred to cyber crime PS
- M. Muni who was waiting for posting at the CP office, Rachakonda has been transferred to the Women Safety Wing.
- Bhukya Rajesh has been assigned the role of DI, Vansthalipuram PS
- G Koteswhar Rao Current: Waiting for posting at CP Office, Rachakonda, transferred to Spl Branch, Rachakonda
- D Nageshwar Rao Current: Waiting for posting at CP Office, Rachakonda, transferred to Spl. Branch, Rachakonda
- S Devender, currently serving as the DI at Pahadishareef PS, has been transferred to the CCS at LB Nagar.
- A. Nandeswhar Reddy, who is presently the VR at Rachakonda, will now be joining the CCS in Malkajgiri.
- T Bhoopathi, currently the SHO at Balapur PS, has been assigned to the CCS in Bhongir.
- R Babya Naik, who serves as the SHO at Manchal PS, will be transferring to Uppal Traffic-II PS.
- Solomon Raju, currently with the CCS in Malkajgiri, will now take on the role of SHO at Athmakur (M) PS.
- Srinivas Rao, also from the CCS at LB Nagar, is moving to serve as the SHO at Vanasthalipuram PS.
- Y Ravinder, currently at the CCS in LB Nagar, will be transferred to Ghatkesar Traffic PS.
- Lastly, Ashok Reddy has been transferred to cybercrime PS