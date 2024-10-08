Rachakonda police commissioner transfers 27 inspectors

Hyderabad: Twenty-seven inspectors have been transferred according to the order issued by Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu on Tuesday, October 8.

According to the order, M. Sudhakar has been transferred from Bhongir traffic police station (PS) to station house officer (SHO) Balapur PS.

A Surya Naik has been shifted from Uppal traffic PS to SHO-Nagole PS, while S Sudheer Krishna has been transferred from SHO-Nagole PS to the cybercrime PS.

The following transfers and postings are notified: