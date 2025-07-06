Rachakonda police execute 2,847 non-bailable warrants in 30 days

Hyderabad: In an attempt to speed up pending cases and reduce the burden on courts, Rachakonda police undertook a 30-day-long operation to execute all non-bailable warrants (NBW) since January this year.

The operation to make Rachakonda NBW-free commissionerate started after 1088 non-bailable warrants, pending at the start of the year, rose to 2847 by April end.

Nine special teams were formed to execute the warrants within the state while additional teams were constituted to trace the accused in other states, like Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

By June 30, a total of 2024 non-bailable warrants were executed by physically producing the accused in court, while the remaining 823 were submitted to the court, and requests were filed for due procedures.

As many as 1408 long pending warrants issued prior to 2023 were executed, 52 warrantees died, 14 were found in different jails whose warrants were then regularised in courts.

In 13 cases, the accused had absconded mid-trial, and police re-secured their presence while four persons who were wanted in narcotics-related cases were arrested in their expediting trials.

What are non-bailable warrants?

A non-bailable warrant is issued by a criminal court when a person fails to appear despite being summoned, is evading arrest or the judicial process, or when the court believes that the person’s presence cannot be ensured by issuing a bailable warrant.

The NBW authorises law enforcement to arrest the accused and produce them before the court. NBWs are issued under Section 76 of the BNSS and Section 74 of the CrPC.