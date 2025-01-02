Rachakonda police impose section 163 near TGPSC exam centres

Section 163 of BNSS will be imposed on January 3, 4, 6, and 7 for TSPSC-CBRT examinations for posts of CDPO.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 2nd January 2025 6:05 pm IST
Rachakonda police impose curfew near TGPSC exam centres
Representational image

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police have imposed restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) around examination centres for the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) on January 3, 4, 6, and 7.

This decision was made by commissioner of Rachakonda police G Sudheer Babu who invoked his powers under Section 163 of BNSS to prohibit the assembly of five or more individuals near the examination centres.

Also Read
Cyberabad police to impose curfew near Group 1 exam centres

The restrictions will be in place during the TSPSC- CBRT exams for the posts of women and child welfare officer and extension officer (supervisor) Grade-1 in the women development and child welfare department.

These orders will be effective from 6:00 am to 8:00 pm on the specified dates mentioned above.

Exemptions to the restrictions include police personnel, army officers on duty, state home guards, Telangana educational department officials, and funeral processions.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 2nd January 2025 6:05 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button