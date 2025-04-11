Rachakonda police install nearly 1500 CCTV cameras across Malkajgiri

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police commissioner G Sudheer Babu on Friday, April 11, inaugurated 1,460 CCTV cameras across the Malkajgiri Zone.

Of the newly installed cameras, 410 have been set up across 17 residential colonies, covering key roads and junctions. These were installed at a cost of Rs 1.19 crore, which includes a two-year Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC), under a community-led initiative.

In addition to community areas, a special drive led to the installation of 1,050 CCTV cameras across 212 vulnerable temples in the region. These surveillance units will be connected to the Rachakonda Command and Control Centre, where a dedicated team will monitor footage round-the-clock.

With the latest addition, the Malkajgiri Zone now boasts a total of 5,260 Community CCTV cameras and 93,061 ‘Nenu Saitham’ cameras, bringing the total number of geo-tagged cameras in the zone to 98,321.