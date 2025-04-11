Rachakonda police install nearly 1500 CCTV cameras across Malkajgiri

Of the newly installed cameras, 410 have been set up across 17 residential colonies, covering key roads and junctions.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 11th April 2025 8:43 pm IST
Rachakonda Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu inaugurates 1,460 new community CCTV cameras in Malkajgiri
Rachakonda police commissioner inaugurates 1,460 new CCTV cameras in Malkajgiri

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police commissioner G Sudheer Babu on Friday, April 11, inaugurated 1,460 CCTV cameras across the Malkajgiri Zone.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Of the newly installed cameras, 410 have been set up across 17 residential colonies, covering key roads and junctions. These were installed at a cost of Rs 1.19 crore, which includes a two-year Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC), under a community-led initiative.

Also Read
Rachakonda police to auction old laptops, computers, other accessories

In addition to community areas, a special drive led to the installation of 1,050 CCTV cameras across 212 vulnerable temples in the region. These surveillance units will be connected to the Rachakonda Command and Control Centre, where a dedicated team will monitor footage round-the-clock.

MS Creative School

With the latest addition, the Malkajgiri Zone now boasts a total of 5,260 Community CCTV cameras and 93,061 ‘Nenu Saitham’ cameras, bringing the total number of geo-tagged cameras in the zone to 98,321.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 11th April 2025 8:43 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button