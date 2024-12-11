Rachakonda police summon Mohan Babu, sons over family property dispute

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police have issued notices to actor Mohan Babu and his sons, Manchu Manoj and Manchu Vishnu, asking them to appear for an inquiry regarding the ongoing dispute over family property.

The three were instructed to appear before the Additional District Magistrate and Commissioner of Police, G. Sudheer Babu, on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

The notice was issued under Section 126 of BNSS, which states, “Proceedings under this section may be taken before any Executive Magistrate when either the place where the breach of peace or disturbance is apprehended is within his local jurisdiction.”

They have been asked to attend the court and “show cause as to why they should not be required to enter into a bond for Rs 1 lakh to ensure they maintain peace for a term of one year.”