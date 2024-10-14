Hyderabad: Rachakonda top cop promises help to Padmashree Mogulaiah

Unidentified people had damaged the compound wall of the land allotted to Mogulaiah by state government in September.

14th October 2024
Rachakonda commissioner Sudheer Babu offers support to Darshanam Mogulaiah on his land issue.

Hyderabad: Rachakonda commissioner G Sudheer Babu has assured all support to Padma Shri awardee and Kinnera player and folk singer Darshanam Mogulaiah, who complained about some people damaging the compound wall around the land that was allotted to him in Hayathnagar by the Telangana government.

Mogulaiah met Sudheer Babu at his LB Nagar camp office on Monday. The commissioner assured him that the police would find out the details of the land issue and take full responsibility for the conservation of that land.

In September, the Telangana government had allotted 600 square yards of land to Mogulaiah near Kuntloor, apart from announcing a Rs 1 crore reward.

Hayathnagar police have registered a case and started an investigation.

