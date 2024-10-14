Rains expected to lash Hyderabad today, IMD issues yellow alert

Hyderabad: Rains or thunder showers are expected to hit Hyderabad within the next hour on Monday, October 14, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for the city and several other districts.

Several parts of Hyderabad on Monday evening witnessed dark skies, with some areas receiving rainfall. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 31.7 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 23.6 degrees Celsius.

Weather enthusiast T Balaji, known for his accurate forecasts, predicted heavy rainfall in North Hyderabad, covering areas like Alwal, Qutbullapur, Miyapur, Bachupally, Gajularamaram, Kukatpally, Nizampet, Shahpur, Bowenpally, Tirumalgiri, Yapral, Bollaram, Kompally, Jeedimetla, and Sainikpuri in the next two hours.

He further predicted that “Storms across Yadadri, Suryapet, Nalgonda, and Siddipet are heading toward Hyderabad. Expect sudden heavy downpours in North, East, and Central Hyderabad and Medchal in the next 1-2 hours, with more spells expected in the evening.”

A weather radar map posted on X showed a massive deep convective clouds moving across the south Andhra Pradesh coast, linked to a developing Well Marked Low (WML) or depression. This is likely to result in cloudy conditions across Telangana, with scattered rains in Hyderabad expected from afternoon to night on October 16.

Whereas, IMD Hyderabad has predicted very low chances of rainfall in all zones, namely Charminar, Khairathabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally.

As of September 30, the state received a cumulative average rainfall of 962 mm, which is a 30 percent increase from the normal cumulative average. Every district in the state received more rainfall than the normal average.

Narayanpet (913 mm) district received 94 percent, almost double the rains than normal and topped the list for excess rainfall, with Wanaparthy (93 percent excess rains) and Mahabubnagar (83 percent) following the top list. Hyderabad district received 34 percent excess rains during the season.- use rains in Hyderabad thrice.

Netizens tweet #Hyderabad rains