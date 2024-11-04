‘RaDani but not MoDani?’ KTR slams Congress on Adani cement unit in Telangana

The former Telangana minister asked the Congress leader as to why Revanth Reddy is backing the establishment of the Ambuja cement plant in Ramannapet, Nalgonda district.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 4th November 2024 3:26 pm IST
Telangana: KTR booked for alleging Rs 1.5L cr scam in Musi Riverfront Project
BRS working president KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) criticized Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on November 4 for opposing Gautam Adani’s acquisition of cement brands, while Telangana’s chief minister permitted a cement unit by Adani in Nalgonda.

KTR questioned whether the Congress party only raises concerns when Adani collaborates with the Prime Minister, implying that they would have no issue if the businessman supports them. The former Telangana minister also inquired why Congress leader A. Revanth Reddy is supporting the establishment of the Ambuja cement plant in Ramannapet, Nalgonda district, despite opposition from local residents.

“So ‘Modani’ is Not Okay but “RaDani” is?” the BRS working president asked Ramesh; why is the Congress committing hypocrisy?” KTR asked in a post on X.

The BRS working president’s remarks came after Ramesh took to X and posted a list of cement brands acquired by Gautam Adani since 2022 including Ambuja Cements and ACC, Sanghi Industries, India’s largest single-location cement unit, followed by Orient Cement.

The Congress leader further said “Adani is planning to acquire Saurashtra Cement, Vadraj Cement, and the cement business of Jaiprakash Associates.”

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 4th November 2024 3:26 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button