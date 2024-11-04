‘RaDani but not MoDani?’ KTR slams Congress on Adani cement unit in Telangana

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) criticized Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on November 4 for opposing Gautam Adani’s acquisition of cement brands, while Telangana’s chief minister permitted a cement unit by Adani in Nalgonda.

KTR questioned whether the Congress party only raises concerns when Adani collaborates with the Prime Minister, implying that they would have no issue if the businessman supports them. The former Telangana minister also inquired why Congress leader A. Revanth Reddy is supporting the establishment of the Ambuja cement plant in Ramannapet, Nalgonda district, despite opposition from local residents.

“So ‘Modani’ is Not Okay but “RaDani” is?” the BRS working president asked Ramesh; why is the Congress committing hypocrisy?” KTR asked in a post on X.

Then why is your Congress CM supporting Ambuja cement plant of Adani group much against the wishes of people of Ramannapet in Nalgonda district ?



Why this hypocrisy? CM accepts ₹100 crore donation a few days before the public hearing for cement plant and hopes no one is… https://t.co/azOt33pXbp — KTR (@KTRBRS) November 4, 2024

The BRS working president’s remarks came after Ramesh took to X and posted a list of cement brands acquired by Gautam Adani since 2022 including Ambuja Cements and ACC, Sanghi Industries, India’s largest single-location cement unit, followed by Orient Cement.

The Congress leader further said “Adani is planning to acquire Saurashtra Cement, Vadraj Cement, and the cement business of Jaiprakash Associates.”