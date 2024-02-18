Radhika Apte’s controversial comment on Tollywood goes viral

Hyderabad: Bollywood actress Radhika Apte is once again at the center of the social media yet another controversy. Recently, an old video interview was retrieved in which she bluntly attacked the Tollywood film industry, and arguments about gender relations and standards in the industry.
Radhika Apte has been part of several notable Telugu movies like Rakhta Charitra, Dhoni, Legend, Lion, and Kabali (Tamil-Telugu bilingual film).
The Controversial Interview
In the interview with film critic Rajeev Masand, Radhika Apte cut grind no words. She labeled Tollywood as a “patriarchal and male-dominated industry,”
“The industry I struggled the most with is Telugu. That is one industry that is so patriarchal, male dominant and sort of male chauvinistic, that it is unbearable. The way women are treated and even their part in the films is like ‘My man is god’,” she said in the interview.
Her remarks have sparked heated discussions online, with social media users divided in their opinions.