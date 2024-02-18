Radhika Apte’s controversial comment on Tollywood goes viral

Hyderabad: Bollywood actress Radhika Apte is once again at the center of the social media yet another controversy. Recently, an old video interview was retrieved in which she bluntly attacked the Tollywood film industry, and arguments about gender relations and standards in the industry.

Radhika Apte has been part of several notable Telugu movies like Rakhta Charitra, Dhoni, Legend, Lion, and Kabali (Tamil-Telugu bilingual film).

The Controversial Interview

In the interview with film critic Rajeev Masand, Radhika Apte cut grind no words. She labeled Tollywood as a “patriarchal and male-dominated industry,”

“The industry I struggled the most with is Telugu. That is one industry that is so patriarchal, male dominant and sort of male chauvinistic, that it is unbearable. The way women are treated and even their part in the films is like ‘My man is god’,” she said in the interview.

Her remarks have sparked heated discussions online, with social media users divided in their opinions.

Social media Reactions:

These leading womes are from 4 diff generations who marked their acting in tollywood… Is @radhika_apte is great actress than these actress..? Ok let me know what roles is she done in Bollywood cinema..? Gave me one movie that she done decent acting…!! https://t.co/xlZ10Opkkd pic.twitter.com/SGRM132bQb — Sanju Hôlic (@Sanath_24) February 17, 2024

She acted in only 2 movies .. that too with the great blood & breed 🏀 o https://t.co/WqoAfAIipt pic.twitter.com/DXfln6etUi — యుగపురుషుడు (@pottipotato95) February 17, 2024

Go watch

Arundathi, Raja, Pavitram Bandam, Mahanati, A Aa, Awe, Karthavyam, Rudramadevi etc

Anushka VijayaShanthi are biggest examples. For that u need to be a performer and suit the character.

Don’t just blame other for ur incapableness👍🏻 https://t.co/8pjsFvyOiI — Movie Muthyam (@MovieMuthyam) February 16, 2024