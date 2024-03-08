Radhika Merchant calls Shah Rukh Khan as ‘uncle’, viral video

Mumbai: Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani pulled out all the stops for the pre-wedding celebration of their son, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant. The extravagant three-day gala, held from March 1 to March 3, extended into an additional event on March 6, drawing in Bollywood A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ranveer Singh.

A viral video from the bash captures a delightful moment where Radhika Merchant engages in playful banter with Shah Rukh Khan on stage. Addressing him as ‘uncle,’ Radhika proceeds to quote one of SRK’s iconic dialogues.

The video begins with Radhika saying, “Shah Rukh uncle…” She then adds, “Because you are here, aaj aapki film ka ek dialogue bol deti hun (I’ll say a dialogue from your film).” Shah Rukh then jokes and says, “Agar Akshay hota toh Akshay Kumar ki film ka bolti (If Akshay was here, then you would have said a dialogue from his film).”

Radhika then says one of SRK’s most iconic dialogues, “Jitni shiddat se maine tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai, zarre zarre ne mujhe tumse milaane ki koshi ki hai.”

Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani’s Pre-Wedding Festivities

The pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat, featured a star-studded lineup, including Rihanna concert on the first day. The following days saw performances by Bollywood legends Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan, as well as international artist Akon and Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh.

The Ambanis spared no expense for the celebration, reportedly investing over Rs 1200 crores solely on the pre-wedding festivities. The grandeur and glamour of the event have become the talk of the town.