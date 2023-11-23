Radical change can come in Telangana with BJP’s honest govt: Piyush Goyal

Hyderabad: The country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to become the third largest economy in the next few years, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday, adding that Telangana can be a part of this progress if it votes for the BJP.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said Modi instilled self-confidence among the countrymen towards achieving a bright future, and that a chief minister from the backward classes under the guidance of the PM can bring in new opportunities for the people in Telangana.

“India, which was the 10th largest economy nine years ago, now became the fifth largest economy in the world. We will become the third largest economy in the world in the next three years,” he said.

Stating that India had been among the ‘fragile five’ economies during the Congress regime, he said the country is now the world’s fastest growing economy.

“We are confident that in the coming 25 years, during ‘Amrit Kaal’, when we celebrate 100 years of Independence, India would then be a developed country. Our economy will grow from USD 3.5 trillion to USD 35 trillion and the people of Telangana want to join this journey of development,” he said.

Also Read Telangana polls: Congress slams KCR over remarks on Indira Gandhi

Such a radical change can come in Telangana too with an “honest government”, he said.

Stating that people can get new opportunities with an honest government, Goyal said it is possible with a BJP government, headed by a chief minister belonging to a backward class community, under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi.

Alleging that there is anger among the people of Telangana against the BR’s government over its “corruption” and “family rule”, he expressed confidence that the BJP would get the opportunity to serve the people after the present assembly polls.

“The cheque of BRS and KCR is now outdated. There is anger among the people and the corrupt, dynastic government of KCR and BRS, which was motivated by appeasement politics, is going to lose badly in Telangana,” he said.