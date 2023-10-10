Raghav Chadha moves SC against Rajya Sabha suspension

New Delhi: Member of Parliament of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Raghav Chadda on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court against his suspension from the Rajya Sabha.

Chadha was suspended in August on charges of not taking the consent of five Rajya Sabha MPs before including their name in a select committee.

He has been accused of forging the signatures of five MPs in a motion related to the Delhi Services Bill.

The AAP MP has been suspended until the committee of privileges investigating the case against him submits its report.

The motion of suspension was moved by BJP MP Piyush Goyal who termed Chadha’s action unethical.

